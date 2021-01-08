Christie Brinkley, 66, Sizzles In String Bikini While Holding A Stick In Beach Snaps

Christie Brinkley once again proved age is nothing but a number when she wowed her Instagram followers in a string bikini. The 66-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model defied her age in a batch photo upload posted on January 7, which included a shot of her walking along the beach in a skimpy bikini top.

The first photo showed Christie in a black-and-white polka dot number with straps tied around her neck and back. It plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage and also highlighted her slim waist.

She appeared to have a red jacket tied around her waist, which covered some of her bottom half, though she proudly flaunted her bare legs as she walked barefoot along the sand.

Christie flashed a big smile as her signature long, blond hair blew in the breeze. She held a wicker bag with her left hand and had a large stick in the other, which she lifted above her head. She posed in front of the ocean and shoreline, with a few clouds and the bright blue sky visible behind her.

The star also included photos of a woman in a yellow bikini top and a floral skirt, who she didn't identify. She bent down in front of the ocean and was also photographed in profile as the sun started to set, while another picture showed her on a bike.

Christie also included stunning shots of nature, including flowers and the sun behind the clouds.

In the caption, she shared her hopes that the U.S. will rejoin the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming.

"I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too," she wrote, seemingly referring to President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"How beautiful!" one person commented alongside a palm tree, shell, and sunshine emoji.

"I love your images so so much Christie," another wrote.

"So beautiful. So worth saving," a third comment read.

"Beautiful pics! Hope you're healing well!" a fourth person wrote alongside a heart.

The fan appeared to refer to Christie's Instagram upload earlier this week in which she shared that she'd had surgery on her hip following an accident many years ago.

She told fans in the caption that she went under the knife around Thanksgiving and was "dancing in [her] kitchen by New Years Eve" as she showed off a bandage on her hip.