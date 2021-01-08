Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 8, 2021
Christie Brinkley, 66, Sizzles In String Bikini While Holding A Stick In Beach Snaps
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Christie Brinkley once again proved age is nothing but a number when she wowed her Instagram followers in a string bikini. The 66-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model defied her age in a batch photo upload posted on January 7, which included a shot of her walking along the beach in a skimpy bikini top.

The first photo showed Christie in a black-and-white polka dot number with straps tied around her neck and back. It plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage and also highlighted her slim waist.

She appeared to have a red jacket tied around her waist, which covered some of her bottom half, though she proudly flaunted her bare legs as she walked barefoot along the sand.

Christie flashed a big smile as her signature long, blond hair blew in the breeze. She held a wicker bag with her left hand and had a large stick in the other, which she lifted above her head. She posed in front of the ocean and shoreline, with a few clouds and the bright blue sky visible behind her.

The star also included photos of a woman in a yellow bikini top and a floral skirt, who she didn't identify. She bent down in front of the ocean and was also photographed in profile as the sun started to set, while another picture showed her on a bike.

Christie also included stunning shots of nature, including flowers and the sun behind the clouds.

In the caption, she shared her hopes that the U.S. will rejoin the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming.

"I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too," she wrote, seemingly referring to President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"How beautiful!" one person commented alongside a palm tree, shell, and sunshine emoji.

"I love your images so so much Christie," another wrote.

"So beautiful. So worth saving," a third comment read.

"Beautiful pics! Hope you're healing well!" a fourth person wrote alongside a heart.

The fan appeared to refer to Christie's Instagram upload earlier this week in which she shared that she'd had surgery on her hip following an accident many years ago.

She told fans in the caption that she went under the knife around Thanksgiving and was "dancing in [her] kitchen by New Years Eve" as she showed off a bandage on her hip.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.