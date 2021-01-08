Doina Barbaneagra Showcases Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Hot Pink Bikini In Dubai

Doina Barbaneagra made her 878,000 followers happy with a sizzling bikini update added to her Instagram page on January 6. The social media star spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit which showcased her insane figure.

In the post, Doina was photographed at the Jumeirah Open Beach in Dubai. Avid followers of the babe know that she has been in the city since late December of last year. Since then, she has been sharing a lot of photos and stories of her daily adventures.

Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood on the fine, white sand with her body angled slightly to the side. She posed with one leg forward, crossing her left arm over her midsection. She tilted her head and gazed at something off-camera.

A swipe to the right showed a full side view of Doina's body. She tugged at her thong, pulling it up to tease her admirers. She posed on the shoreline while staring at the ocean. Dubai's famous skyscrapers and the sky appeared in the background of the snap.

In the third shot, Doina had her toned backside to the camera, making her perky buns the main focus. She also displayed a bit of sideboob. The last image was an edited version of the first photo.

Doina wore a scanty swimwear set, which complemented her flawless complexion. The top featured triangle cups and a plunging neckline, which gave a nice view of cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms with a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and accentuating her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, and she completed her look with a pair of white socks and trainers.

Doina wore several accessories with her beach day attire, including earrings, a dainty necklace, rings, and a belly chain.

In the caption, Doina added a quote about being "happy." She also shared that her bikini was from Oh Polly Swim by tagging the swimsuit brand and their main account, Oh Polly.

Admirers from all over the globe adored the pics. The share raked in more than 53,700 likes in less than a day. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 540 messages. While many raved over her fit physique, others praised her beauty.

"Omg. This is the best pic ever," a fan wrote.

"Girl, you are too beautiful!" gushed another social media user.

"Gorgeous shots! I wanna go there so bad," a third follower commented.