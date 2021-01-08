Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

January 8, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy Bikini While 'Chasing Waterfalls'
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Sara Sampaio showed off her jaw-dropping supermodel curves on Instagram this week when she rocked a yellow bikini in an idyllic setting. The Victoria's Secret Angel wowed in the stunning photo shared to her account on January 6, in which she perched on a thick branch next to a waterfall after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

Sara sat on the wooden structure and stretched both arms out as she flashed a huge smile. She put her flawless model curves on full show in the skimpy two-piece, which consisted of a yellow crop-style top with a square neckline which showcased her tanned décolletage.

She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same color, which were barely visible due to her pose. They appeared to have thin strings over her hips, which she tied into bows, and sat low under her navel. They highlighted her long, tanned legs as she crossed her left ankle over her right while wearing black swim shoes.

Sara showed off her natural beauty with her long, brunette hair pulled into a topknot.

The 29-year-old Carga actress posed in a stunning location with a waterfall to her right and natural rock formations surrounding her. She perched above a pool of water with another thick piece of wood submerged underneath her.

She borrowed lyrics from TLC's 1994 hit "Waterfalls" in the caption, and the comments section was full of praise for the Portuguese star.

"Wow!!! very beautiful!!!" one person commented, along with two red heart emoji.

"Haven't you heard? DONT go chasing waterfalls!" another admirer jokingly replied, alongside a crying laughing face, referring to the song.

"Mi modelo favoritaaaaa," another user commented in Spanish, which translates in English (via Google Translate) to "my favorite model."

"So beautiful and gorgeous," a fourth comment read.

The upload proved a big hit with her 7.5 million followers. It received more than 100,000 likes and over 305 comments.

Sara's shared a lot of water-based content with her fans recently. Last month, she uploaded another stunning photo of herself at the beach in her workout gear as she took a dip in the ocean.

The model rocked a light purple crop top and skintight shorts. In that photo, she flashed a huge smile and displayed her glowing tan, with the shoreline behind her.

"A little jump in the ocean after a work out is the best! Too bad is cold where I am," she teased in the caption.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.