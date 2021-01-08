Cardi B Slays In Skimpy Leather Crop Top With Unzipped Pants: 'Bardi'

Cardi B took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself. The successful rapper is no stranger to making bold choices with fashion and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

The "I Like It" hitmaker stunned in a skimpy brown leather crop top that featured a pink zip going up the middle and a turtleneck. The item of clothing was sleeveless and helped showcase a hint of her large tattoo inked on the side of her stomach. Cardi teamed the ensemble with pants of the same color and material. The garment appeared loose-fitted and was left unzipped, displaying her pink underwear underneath. She also wore pink heels that gave her some extra height and accessorized with various gold bracelets and large hoop earrings. Cardi held onto a brown Louis Vuitton bag that had the designer's signature logo in white on the front. She styled her shoulder-length brunette hair down in waves and pushed her locks over to one side.

The 28-year-old was captured from head-to-toe on a staircase. Cardi parted her legs open and held her bag in front of her left leg. The chart-topping artist raised her right hand to her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

Cardi kept her caption simple and wrote "Bardi," which is her nickname, Bacardi, shortened, per Chase . Her fan base has since been named the "Bardi Gang."

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 3.1 million likes and over 22,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 80.5 million followers.

"Them boots look perfectly molded!! Just like ur top! Look gorgeous from head to toe," one user wrote.

"Cardi can put anything on and it will look good on her," another person shared.

"What else can i ask for see this why i stan you cardi you kill every look," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"Your stylist is a BEASTTT," a fourth admirer commented.

In November, Cardi visited American Dream with her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, and wore matching outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in what appeared to be a black bodysuit and a matching long fur jacket with a hood. The Grammy Award winner opted for white sneakers that had dark laces and chunky soles with custom white sunglasses that spelled out her name on the lenses. Cardi sported her hair in braids and rocked pointy acrylic nails.

Kulture also had her own shades with her own name written on the lenses.