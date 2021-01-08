Madison Woolley Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing At A Beach In Queensland

Madison Woolley gave fans something to talk about with a new Instagram post on Friday, January 8. The hot Australian model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a scanty, black thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

While the front of her set was not entirely visible in the snap, it could be seen in another Instagram upload. The top featured triangle cups and a plunging neckline which offered a generous view of her cleavage. Thin straps clung to her shoulders and provided support for the piece. In addition, the swimwear had extra-long strings which were crisscrossed over her midriff and tied around her back.

She wore a matching bottom that perfectly fit her slender frame. The waistband highlighted the curves of her hips and the thong perfectly showcased her perky booty. It also boasted a high cut which helped accentuate her toned midsection. The thong had thin straps tied on the sides of her hips and exposed plenty of skin.

The image captured Madison standing on the fine, white sand at the beach. According to the geotag, she was in Noosa, Queensland. The scene behind her revealed incredible views of the sea and the bright blue sky.

Despite the lovely background, many fans were more focused on her incredibly toned figure and cheeky display.

Madison stood with her backside directed to the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the shot. She raised her right hand to the side of her face and brought her other hand over her chest. The hottie looked straight into the lens with a smile on her face. Her flawless skin appeared radiant in the shot.

For the occasion, Madison opted to wear a pair of dainty gold earrings and a bangle. She parted her short, blond locks in the center and tucked them behind her ears.

The influencer wrote a short caption about the summer.

In just a few hours of being uploaded, the new share quickly gained more than 8,000 likes and over 90 comments. Fans dropped emoji and messages in the comments section. Many users gushed over her daring display and told her how sexy she looked. Others struggled with how to express their thoughts about the photo, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

"Those buns are perfect!" gushed an admirer.

"Wow! A very beautiful woman with a hot body," wrote another fan.