January 8, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Wows In Blue String Bikini & Itty-Bitty Skirt: 'How's Your 2021 So Far?'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Tarsha Whitmore put her jaw-dropping figure on display in her most recent Instagram post. The model looked smoking hot in a skintight ensemble which clung to her every curve. The upload sparked a fierce frenzy among her 878,000 followers as they flocked to view her latest offering.

The blond bombshell took to social media early Friday morning. This time, she reached out to her admirers, and in her caption, she asked how 2021 has been treating them so far.

The 20-year-old wore a string bikini which hugged her voluptuous assets. The light blue color contrasted sharply with her bronzed complexion. Tarsha flaunted her deep cleavage in the minuscule ensemble and showed off her perky assets.

The bikini top crisscrossed over her midsection. The string detail drew attention to her toned abs and trim waist, highlighting her hourglass silhouette.

Tarsha showcased her lower half in a tight-fitting miniskirt. The seamless skirt was a snug fit and clung to her curvy hips and toned thighs. There was also a small tie detail at the hem, drawing attention to her long legs.

The Australian model rocked a pair of stylish glasses which added an edgy look to her outfit. She also wore a sparkly ring on her finger.

The social media star's signature blond locks tumbled down her back and shoulders. She parted her tresses in the middle and allowed her hair to frame her face in soft mermaid waves.

The outdoor location for the photos included a garden and a garage. Behind her, shrubs, plants, and flowers added a scenic touch to the snaps.

In the first pic, the bikini maven showed off her ensemble in a nearly full-length photo. She played with her hair while looking off into the distance, gazing over the rim of her spectacles in a sultry fashion.

Tarsha locked her gaze with the lens in the second snap. She slightly parted her lips as she angled her hips in the provocative image.

Her fans showered her with love shortly after she posted the set, which has already garnered more than 4,000 likes. Many of her followers told her how their year was playing out, while others voiced their opinions about her ensemble.

"Was going fab... Now [laughing emoji]. Looking insane honey, stay safe," one admirer wrote.

Another expressed a similar sentiment.

"My 2021 is a whole lot better now this photo just graced my feed," they gushed.

A third Instagram user adored the hue that she was wearing.

"That's your color," they raved before adding a flame emoji.

