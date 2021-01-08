Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 8, 2021
Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Lush Curves In Lacy White Lingerie On Instagram
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Thursday, January 7, Ashley Alexiss made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a smoking-hot Instagram post and stunning many of her 2.1 million followers with her voluptuous assets. Clad in a revealing two-piece lingerie set, the sizzling blonde showed off her full figure in a sexy profile pose, flashing plenty of skin and a radiant smile that was sure to brighten up her fans' feed.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model was snapped against a lilac background that offered the perfect contrast to her bright-white lingerie. Ashley posed with one arm in front of her body, raising the other hand to her head as she coyly bowed her forehead and fixed the camera with gleaming eyes. Her honeyed tresses looked tousled and windswept, cascading down her forearm and brushing over the side of her bosom. Some of her locks grazed her abundant décolletage, turning her buxom chest into a focal point.

Ashley's busty curves were squeezed into a super-low cut crop top, which was adorned with wide lace inserts on the back and along the plummeting neckline. The item was cinched across the chest line, splitting in the front into an inverted v-shape that left her midriff on display. It was made out of polka-dot mesh, teasing her braless assets through the semi-sheer fabric. It featured short sleeves trimmed with lace and seemed to form chic wings on the sides, drawing attention to her waist.

The stunner paired the piece with floral lace panties that had no trouble showing off her ample hip thanks to their sexy high cut. The bottoms had a solid waistband that rose just below her belly button and featured a saucy mesh panel in the front to match the top. The placement of Ashley's hand allowed the model to maintain her modesty, as did the cropping of the photo, which only showed a tantalizing glimpse of her curvy thighs.

The set was from online retailer Lovehoney Lingerie, which Ashley made sure to tag in her photo. The model often showcases the brand's designs on her Instagram page, spicing up her feed with seductive looks. Ashley credited the snap to U.K.-based photographer Colin Hawkins, and added a "SiSwimSearch2021" hashtag encouraging fans to keep an eye out for the this year's Sport Illustrated Swimsuit contest.

Plenty Ashley's online admirers were impressed by her sultry appearance, as the suggestive snap amassed close to 19,000 likes overnight. In addition, more than 160 people left a comment under the post.

"Truly so beautiful you have a [sic] amazing body," one person complimented her curvaceous figure.

"BEAUTIFUL ASH!!! SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL!!" a second Instagrammer wrote in all caps.

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY QUEEN MY GODDESS," gushed another smitten fan.

"You're simply divine," raved a fourth admirer.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.