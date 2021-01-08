Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts 'Glowing' Tan In Sexy Semi-Sheer Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jilissa Zoltko has been sharing several sexy pictures on her Instagram feed lately, and most of them have shown her in skimpy outfits that showcased her fantastic figure. On January 7, the American model continued that trend, sharing a sultry snap of herself clad in a revealing undergarment that tantalized her fans.

Jilissa rocked a black semi-sheer bra that highlighted her buxom curves. While the piece was slightly see-through, the dark color managed to obscure her nipples from view. Notably, the garment's tiny cups had lines as decoration. The brassiere barely contained her shapely breasts, and the plunging neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage. It had narrow straps that stretched over her shoulders, drawing the eye to her toned arms.

The hottie wore a pair of undies that featured three straps that clung high to her waist down to her hips. A unique-shaped fabric covered her privates with a waistline that sat just below her navel. The cut emphasized her taut stomach, and the high-cut design helped accentuate her lean thighs.

Jilissa could be seen inside a bathroom that had a chic, vintage design. The white walls and the light coming in from the nearby window made the place bright.

The photographer captured her at a side angle. She posed by sitting on the side of the bathtub with her legs closed. The bombshell held a bottle of Bali Body product with her left hand and placed the item on top of her thigh. She gazed into the distance with her eyes squinted and a big smile on her face.

She sported minimal accessories to not distract viewers from her lingerie, wearing only a pair of dainty earrings and a bangle. The influencer left her blond hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls.

In the caption, Jilissa described her flawlessly tanned skin as "glowing." She also tagged Bali Body, indicating that she used the product to achieve that lovely glow.

Her latest social media share earned a lot of love from her followers, as many flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. In less than 24 hours of upload, the photo earned over 26,500 likes and more than 320 comments. Several fans told her she looked hot and beautiful. Other admirers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

"This set is beautiful. May I ask where it's from?!" one of her fans asked.

Jilissa happily replied and shared that her intimates came from PrettyLittleThing.

"Your tan is looking incredible. Such a babe!" commented another follower.

"You are so gorgeous and oozing with sex appeal. You look like a goddess in this picture," gushed a third admirer.

