January 8, 2021
Lyna Perez Shakes Her Booty Vigorously In Extremely Tiny Daisy Dukes
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

On Friday, Lyna Perez entertained her 4.3 million TikTok followers with a brief video that included a lot of booty shaking.

The Miami-based model is best known for the alluring images that she's been sharing on Instagram for years, but she's also taken her talents to TikTok. Creating content for the video-sharing app requires a lot more movement, and Lyna has mastered the format by filming provocative dance performances that always cause a stir.

In her latest clip, she moved her bombshell body to the beat of a mashup of Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit "Body" and "Bring It Back" by Travis Porter. Lyna ensured that she showed off every curve of her voluptuous figure by rocking an ensemble that fit her like cling wrap.

Her outfit included a black crop top with long sleeves and a low scoop neck that bared a considerable amount of her busty chest. The back of the piece curved down in a similar manner. Her bottoms were just as revealing. She showed off her peachy posterior in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes in a light wash that contrasted with her dark shirt. Her denim cutoffs featured a distressed finish with a frayed hem. The shorts' waistline dipped down quite a bit in the front, while the legs were cut so high that much of the lower half of Lyna's backside was exposed.

She wore her silky brunette tresses styled half-up in a high ponytail that was secured with a long ribbon. Her hair tie boasted an animal-print pattern in tan and black. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings that swayed wildly as she moved.

Lyna tossed her hair back and tugged her top down before performing some typical TikTok choreography that consisted of a lot of arm and hand movements. She made drumming motions with her fists and swooped her hands over her chest, but it was her final move that likely mesmerized many of her admirers. She turned to the side and began vigorously shaking her booty. At the same time, she bent forward at the waist.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lynaperezz/video/6915287606536310021

Throughout her performance, the radiant model flashed her beautiful smile at her viewers and occasionally lip-synced along with the "Body" lyrics.

Lyna's followers took to the comments section to let her know how much they enjoyed watching her demonstrate her twerking skills.

"I love your confidence!!" wrote one fan.

"Can I tell you how hot you are?" another admirer commented.

"You're perfect," read a third rave review.

