Laura Amy Sizzles In Thong Bodysuit & Cropped Puffer Jacket: 'Nudes'

On January 8, Laura Amy stunned her 889,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update. In the new post, the Australian model rocked a cropped puffer jacket and a scanty bodysuit.

Laura was in another hotel room. This time, she decided to have the photos taken inside the bathroom. The place had an unconventional design and was well-lit -- perfect for the photo shoot session.

In the first snap, she posed beside the bathtub with her backside facing the camera. Her legs were apart as she tugged at her outerwear. She showcased her pert derriere and angled her face at the photographer, gazing into the lens with a serious expression.

The second pic featured Laura in a similar stance. She let her arms hang on the sides as she moved several steps away from the tub and stood near the wall. The door that led to the toilet could be seen behind her.

The third image looked like a selfie. Laura appeared to be lounging on the floor with her hip popped to the side. She showcased the front side of her outfit. Her arms were spread, pulling the ends of her hair with her right hand. She tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the camera.

Laura's ensemble also included a light brown boxy jacket. The length reached her midsection, covering most of her shoulders and arms.

She wore a gray bodysuit underneath the jacket. The suit boasted a scooped neckline that sat low on her chest, exposing her voluptuous cleavage. The garment was made of a semi-sheer fabric that left little to the imagination. Its high leg cuts reached the waist, displaying plenty of skin around her groin area down to her legs. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of snakeskin-print boots.

Laura styled her hair into a ponytail. Notably, her locks were so long that the ends reached her booty. As for accessories, she sported a pair of oversized hoop earrings and sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

In the caption, Laura wrote a single word to describe her outfit. She also shared that they came from Missy Empire by tagging the brand in the post.

Avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published, the new addition to her feed received more than 5,800 likes and over 190 comments. Fans and fellow influencers took to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages where many raved about her enviable curves.

"So obsessed with you," a fellow model commented.

"Hottest ever," added another follower.

"You are so beautiful!!! Love the whole outfit!" a third fan wrote.