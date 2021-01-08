Former WWE Star Danielle Moinet, AKA Summer Rae, Displays Her Assets In Tiny Bikini & Sneakers

Danielle Moinet -- who some wrestling fans will know as former WWE superstar Summer Rae -- took to Instagram this week and shared some stunning imagery, much to their delight of her 1.7 million followers. The wrestler-turned-model uploaded an image of herself rocking some figure-flaunting swimming attire, as well as a couple of shares which showed the earth's natural beauty.

In the photo, Moinet stared into the sun and flaunted her toned, sun-kissed body in a tiny orange bikini. The outfit accentuated her abs and long legs, which were on full display due to her high-rise bikini bottoms. Moinet topped off her outfit with a pair of white sneakers,

Moinet has made some changes to her appearance since her time in WWE, and some wrestling aficionados might find her unrecognizable with her new hairstyle. In the sports entertainment company, she was known for sporting bright blond hair. However, its current color is auburn, which suits her just as well as her previous style.

In the accompanying caption, Moinet revealed that she was looking out for sunsets and credited the swimsuit label that supplied her sultry attire. She also found what she was looking for, as the subsequent clip and image depicted the sun going down over a lake.

Moinet's fans appreciated the uploads as well. At the time of this writing, the photos and video have gained over 16,000 likes. Some of the former wrestler's fans also took to the comments section to express their delight for her social media activity. A few sports entertainment alumni were among those vocal admirers as well.

Eva Marie -- who is reportedly set to return to the squared circle in the coming weeks -- made an appearance via her own Instagram and complimented her former colleague.

"Dizammmmmmm," she wrote, emphasizing the comment with a smiley face emoji.

"Beautiful and sexy," gushed a second Instagrammer.

"That sunset... wow. Special. I mean WHOLE post [is] special obviously but well done on catching that sunset," wrote a third Instagram follower.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Rae was released by WWE in 2017 due to a combination of cutbacks and inactivity through injuries. She recently teased a return to the company during last year's Friday Night SmackDown mystery woman storyline. In the end, Carmella was revealed to be the performer in question.

Moinet has mainly focused on her modeling ventures since then, but she has made some appearances for independent wrestling promotions since parting ways with Vince McMahon's corporation.