January 8, 2021
Spoilers For 'The Young And The Restless': Summer Does Double Duty
TV
Rachel Dillin

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Summer goes to Los Angeles for more than just dirt on Sally. The new JCV boss also wants to collaborate with Spencer Publications. Actress Hunter King recently previewed the exciting crossover with Y&R's sister soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful to Soap Opera Digest.

After Sally (Courtney Hope) pushed just a bit too far, Summer (Hunter King) decided to listen to Theo's (Tyler Johnson) parting warning and take a trip to the West coast to investigate. She managed to rope Kyle (Michael Mealor) into going with her after experiencing some of Sally's pushiness.

"Summer is trying to get JCV promoted by Spence Publications. She's hoping to get involved in a cross-promotion so she can take the JCV brand into another direction," previewed King.

However, the savvy businesswoman who is tuned into social media, realized that Sally also had a relationship with Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Hence, she hopes that the meeting can serve two purposes — she'll get prime placement for her business and all the dirt on Sally's history with Wyatt.

Darin Brooks of the CBS series THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL.
CBS | Cliff Lipson

"She senses that something is up with Sally. Summer thinks there's no way Sally would come all this way [too Genoa City] just to be Lauren's assistant after being this big-time designer. Summer's intuition is kicking in, and she just feels there's something off about Sally," King said.

Summer doesn't quite count on Wyatt being so close-mouthed about his ex, though. Wyatt senses fairly early on that there's more to Summer's questioning than she tries to pretend. He still cares about Sally's wellbeing and is surprised to learn that she ended up in Genoa City working for Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The more Summer manages to work the red head's name into the conversations, the more Wyatt realizes the Newman's visit to L.A. is more than she tries to pretend.

At Bill's (Don Diamont) office, Flo (Katrina Bowden) happens to overhear Summer drop Sally's name, and she immediately clues into the whole thing. Although Wyatt wants to make sure he doesn't do anything to harm his ex's future in Genoa City, Flo has no such qualms. In fact, she is willing to tell the businesswoman anything she wants to know about her former rival. It seems like running across Flo might just give her everything she ever wanted to know about her new rival. There's no way Summer will allow her job or her man to slip through her hands.

