January 7, 2021
Qimmah Russo Rocks A Multicolored Bikini To Prove That 'Working Out Doesn't Make You Manly'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has taken to her Instagram account to prove once and for all that working out does not make a woman "manly" in appearance. Sharing some shots of herself in a skimpy bikini, the celebrity certainly impressed most of her 1.6 million followers and went a long way to blowing the myth well out of the water.

The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 7, showed the Instagram sensation wearing a multicolored strappy bathing suit. The triangular cups on the top tied around her neck in a halter style and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her ample cleavage. This alone was enough to prove her point. The matching briefs sat high on her slender hips and featured secondary straps at the front that gave the bikini bottoms a cutout appearance on one side.

Qimmah's long dark hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down over her shoulders in each of the shots.

The first snap saw featured her in profile as she looked back over one shoulder. The position showed off her every womanly curve as well as her finely chiseled muscles.

The second photo also helped to perpetuate the fact that muscles don't mean manly. This time, Qimmah looked directly at the camera as she gave a sassy pout.

Qimmah's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within three hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 36,900 likes and more than 650 comments from her adoring fanbase.

The vast majority of Qimmah's supporters were eager to agree with her.

"Just get more beautiful every day I see you," one follower wrote.

"It sure doesn't," a fan agreed.

"Nothing manly about any of this. You are a beautiful woman," another user stated.

"No it doesn't...in your case it adds to your beauty," a fourth person wrote, also using adding a row of fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to show their support by the use of emoji rather than words. The most popular ones used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. In addition, the muscly arm was also seen a lot in the comments section, which came as no surprise considering the content.

Qimmah recently flaunted her physique in another skimpy bathing suit. As reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday she wore a rainbow fishnet dress over the top of a brightly colored bikini while going for a "night swim." Needless to say, her supporters were quick to show their appreciation for that post as well.

