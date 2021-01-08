Erika Jayne Posts Racy Lingerie Photos, Users Slam Her For Poor Timing And Tell Her To 'Read The Room'

In the last 48 hours, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has posted two NSFW photos to her Instagram timeline. The first came on January 6, where she shared an image of herself sporting sky-high red heels and some barely-there lingerie. Erika flashed a whole lot of skin in the sexy photo but was immediately slammed in the comments section for the poor timing of her post.

Erika posted the photo shortly after the bedlam that took place at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, while the country was still reeling in the aftermath. The reality star promoted Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which she represents as an ambassador. Many felt she could have shared this promotion at any other time, and shared their frustrations with the "Pretty Mess" singer.

"Girl. The capital is burning. Sit today out," one user wrote.

"EJ, I love youuuu, but please repost in a couple of days instead..." another added.

There were some loyal fans of the RHOBH star who supported the photo, but the criticism of her timing was overwhelming. Erika is also in the middle of a very public and messy divorce with estranged husband Tom Girardi. Their case has seen bombshell after bombshell with new scandals involving Tom being brought to light. Tom has been accused of multiple affairs, as well as embezzlement. Some users also suggested Erika should put the sexy posts on hold while she's in the middle of the case.

On January 7, Erika posted another Savage X Fenty promotion where she wore waist-high purple fishnet stockings and a satin top in the same color. The Chicago actress bent over in a closet, with her long blond locks falling toward the ground as she stared at the camera. She was subsequently attacked again for not taking world events into consideration when posting the pics.

"I love you but read the room sis. Not the time for this sort of content," one fan said.

"I think you're mighty tone deaf and ought to read the room. Bigger stuff going on than your vanity today." another wrote.

Erika has not responded to any of the hate she has received on social media, as the 49-year-old famously does care about what people think of her. She has seen support on the uploads from cast members as well as other reality television stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Christine Quinn, and Eileen Davidson. The two uploads have combined for 142,000-plus likes and 3,000-plus comments at the time of this publication.