Donald Trump Could Be Charged For Inciting Capitol Riot, Top Federal Prosecutor Says

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., suggested on Thursday that Donald Trump could be charged for his purported role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

During a talk with reporters on a press call, Sherwin said that the Department of Justice is examining charges for all individuals who were connected to the storming of the Capitol.

"I don't want to sound like a broken record. We're looking at all actors here. Anyone who had a role and where the evidence fits a crime."

The remarks come after reports that the Trump administration's top lawyer, Pat Cipollone , is urging administration officials to avoid speaking to Trump or enabling his alleged coup plans to avoid prosecution for treason via the Sedition Act.

According to CNN, law enforcement is working to bring criminal charges against all actors who were involved in the incident. The publication claimed that federal prosecutors have charged 15 cases linked to the event, including one man who possessed 11 Molotov cocktails and a military semi-automatic rifle.

Sherwin noted the dangerousness of the situation and said he is working "aggressively" to address all cases as soon as possible. He also revealed that there are multiple cases of theft.

"There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol. Materials were stolen from several offices."

Getty Images | Olivier Douliery

As noted by CNBC, Trump hosted a rally outside the White House on Wednesday as lawmakers counted the electoral votes, which ultimately deemed Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election. On the heels of weeks of legal battles, the president maintained that he had won and accused Vice President Mike Pence of abandoning the battle to overturn the results.

"We are going to have to fight much harder," he told the crowd.

"And Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country. Because you're sworn to uphold our Constitution."

Trump then urged his supporters to head to the Capitol. Although the head of state claimed he would join his supporters, he ultimately abandoned them and returned to the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, shortly after Trump's comments on Pence, messages on Gab allegedly began to push rioters in the building to hunt down the former Indiana governor. On the same day, CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta alleged that the Trump administration was in contact with some of the protesters.