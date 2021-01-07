Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Hannah Palmer Says 'Giddy Up Cowboy' In Figure-Hugging Jeans
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing double update in which she rocked a casual ensemble from the online retailer Revolve. She tagged the company in the post, in case her fans were interested in shopping her look.

Hannah showcased her fit figure in a simple chocolate brown cropped T-shirt with the word "cowgirl" emblazoned across her chest in cream-colored letters. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the shirt extended to about two inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the top with light-wash jeans that had a high rise, the waistband just covering her belly button. The denim stretched over her toned thighs, hugging every inch of her lower body. In the first shot, she posed with her thumbs hooked through her belt loops.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and tossing a snakeskin-print bag over her shoulder. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled style as she gazed at the camera with a smouldering expression.

The second shot was taken from further away, although her pose remained nearly identical to the first share. Her thumbs remained hooked in her belt loops, but the distressed and frayed embellishment on one knee of the pants was visible in the shot. The pants also appeared to have a slight flare at the bottom.

Hannah paired the duo of snaps with a sultry caption that referenced the phrase on her shirt, and her followers couldn't get enough. Within just 28 minutes of going live, the post had racked up over 15,400 likes. It also received 319 comments from her viewers in the same time span.

"Babe you are perfection," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous gal looking amazing," another follower remarked.

"Unbelievably stunning, absolutely beautiful," a third fan chimed in, including a string of heart emoji.

"Howdy cowgirl, you're looking very fine today," a fourth person added, keeping in theme with the Western vibe of the post.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a massive series of snaps in which she showcased her bombshell body in a ruffled crop top with feminine eyelet lace and matching ruffled shorts. She added a Western vibe to the ensemble with white cowboy boots, and her long blond tresses were styled in two messy braids. The same corrugated wall that appeared in her recent update served as the background for that particular share.

