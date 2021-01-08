Brazilian Stunner Natalia Garibotto Stretches Deeply In Minuscule String Bikini

Natalia Garibotto gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, January 6, with her most recent post. The Brazilian-born model and content creator took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of snapshots where she soaked up the sun while wearing a minuscule string bikini.

The two-part series included two similar photos that showed Garibotto lying back on a patio sofa. In the first, she was photographed stretching both arms above her head as she bent one knee. The camera was positioned close to the ground, emphasizing her body — particularly her exposed booty. Her eyes were closed as she flashed a bright smile.

Garibotto used her hands to brush her hair back in the second. Both of her feet were on the down, showcasing her toned abs in this shot. Her highlighted blond hair was parted on the left and she pulled the length in front of her right shoulder.

She was dressed in a tiny two-piece bathing suit with a floral print in orange against a light brown background. The top had small triangle cups that showed off plenty of Garibotto's ample cleavage. Her bottoms sat low, flaunting her tight lower stomach, and tied high on the sides, baring her curvy hips. According to the tags, her suit was from Tiger Mist.

In the caption, Garibotto asked if anyone could hand her the sunscreen.

Her fans showed that they enjoyed the post. Since going live yesterday, it has garnered more than 114,000 likes and upward of 960 comments. They used the comments section to space to share their admiration for Garibotto, while also interacting with her caption and praising her beauty and sex appeal.

"I can not only pass it, I can apply it at no cost to you," one user wrote.

"I'll just put the sunscreen on your gorgeous body," another fan replied.

"You are the most attractive woman on the internet," a third admirer raved.

"Holy smokes! New Lock Screen photo! Thank ya sweetheart," a fourth person chimed in, adding a series of drooling emoji after the words.

Garibotto is well known among her fans for flaunting her enviable figure clad in scanty bikinis on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared another similar image earlier this week. That time around, she wore an equally skimpy two-piece that featured a sparkly effect, adding a fun vibe to the shot. The top had tiny triangles, while the bottoms displayed a classic U-shaped waistband. She completed her look with rhinestone body jewelry around her midriff.