January 7, 2021
Ashley Resch Poses With No Bra And Her Jeans Unzipped In Sultry Selfie Update
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Ashley Resch took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon with a pair of snaps that her 951,000 followers found irresistible. The curvy social media model flaunted her killer physique in a revealing ensemble that left fans wanting more and rounded out the post with a caption that displayed her confident and positive attitude. Almost 8,000 people double-tapped their screens in the first hour after the images were uploaded.

In the first selfie, Ashley captured most of her figure in the reflection of a huge mirror. She stood next to a shoulder-height, black-framed piece of glass, upon which the repeating Louis Vuitton logo pattern was embossed. Some light off the camera cast a faint blue glow over Ashley and created a vibrant azure highlight down the frame, turning the frosted Vuitton pattern an icy hue.

She held her phone up near her face with her left hand and raised her right arm into the air as if she was reaching for the brim of the hat on her head, which was a denim bucket style with white detailing. Her headwear matched the rest of her outfit.

Ashley wore a full denim ensemble, which featured an open cropped jacket with a dark wash and a matching pair of high-waisted jeans. The bottom of the coat barely covered her bust and had fine, frayed edges, which grazed the middle of her breasts.

Her pants were unbuttoned and zipped all the way down, with both sides folded over to reveal her lower belly.

In the second photo, Ashley zoomed in to show a closer view of her striking facial features. She gazed at the camera through huge sunglasses with pale lenses and pouted her full lips. Her blond tresses were styled in loose waves and spilled over one shoulder.

Ashley's Instagram followers loved the share and flooded the comments section with adoration for her casually stylish look and bold attitude.

"Denim on denim, the Canadian tuxedo, way to rep where you are from haha," one fan teased.

"Can't help but think perfection when Ashley scrolls across my screen," a second person declared.

"It is impossible to describe beauty, but without a doubt beautiful lady you are the concept that comes closest," a third fan gushed, adding a series of hearts to emphasize the compliment.

"Your best look yet. Keep doing your thang baby. Beautiful," a fourth fan remarked encouragingly, throwing a few red roses into the mix.

