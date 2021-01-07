Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

January 7, 2021
WWE News: Former Superstar Claims That He Beat Goldberg's Legendary Undefeated Streak
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Bill Goldberg rose to prominence in the 1990s with a 173-match winning streak in World Championship Wrestling. While it's been disputed whether or not that was the exact figure, it was the narrative pushed by the company at the time. It's widely regarded as the most impressive streak in the history of sports entertainment, but one legendary competitor claims he surpassed it.

In a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF's Dan Mirade, by way of Sportskeeda, Tatanka claimed he was successful in hundreds of consecutive matches over a two-year spell during his time in WWE, many of which haven't been recorded by history. According to the legendary Native American superstar, his dominant run even surpassed Goldberg's impressive run.

"We literally wrestled about 500 times a year, not including if you were being used on TV by Vince McMahon. You would wrestle at least twice [per day]. Everyone always talks about Tatanka, the undefeated streak, the two-year undefeated streak. Goldberg, 173 and 0, when we finally figure it out and we start talking to everybody, actually I'd probably be close to 1,000 and 0 because I went two years undefeated."
Most of Tatanka's victories appeared to come from house show matches, which aren't given as much focus as their televised counterparts. However, if this claim is true, it shouldn't hurt his chances of receiving a Hall of Fame induction down the line.

Tatanka appears on WWE television
WWE

Tatanka's run of successive wins in WWE came to an end against Ludvig Borga on an episode of Superstars in September 1993. Furthermore, considering that he never won a World Championship in the promotion, he's arguably less decorated than Goldberg in the eyes of officials and historians. The only accolade that he won in the company was a Slammy Award.

As the report noted, Goldberg's win total might have been closer to 153 during his undefeated reign of dominance in WCW. The company pushed the idea that he won more than that because he was being pushed as one of the top stars at the time. His genuine number of victories is no small feat, but the figure has been inconsistently reported throughout the years.

As the Sportskeeda article highlighted, Goldberg and Tatanka appeared on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was dedicated to the legends of the past. However, Goldberg wasn't there for nostalgic reasons, as he challenged Drew McIntyre for a shot at the Scotsman's World title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As The Inquisitr documented, it is believed that Goldberg was brought in to challenge McIntyre because no current full-time performers are "ready" for a main event spot.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.