Lexy Panterra Stuns In String Bikini Top With Matching Miniskirt

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots. The rapper is currently spending her quarantine in California and is using the social media platform to show off her attire.

The "Pretty Young Savage" songstress stunned in a string sky-print bikini top that displayed her decolletage and stomach. She teamed the look with a matching cropped cover-up, which was left undone. Panterra paired the ensemble with a miniskirt of the same print that was tied up from the side. She sported white socks and sneakers while wearing a bucket hat that had the Kangol's signature kangaroo logo printed in black. Panterra styled her wavy brunette and blond hair down and painted her nails with a coat of red polish. She accessorized herself with necklaces and rings and showed off the tattoo inked on the side of her body.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Panterra was captured crouching outdoors in front of what looked to be a canvas and a street of houses. She rested her right foot on tiptoes and rested her left hand on her upper thigh. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and let her locks drape in front of her shoulders.

In the next slide, Panterra was snapped sporting an over-the-shoulder pose in front of a surfboard placed on a plain white wall, giving fans a view from behind.

In the tags, she credited the designers Chanel, Balenciaga, and Kangol for her garments.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.6 million followers.

"There's no virus that can stop you. You are on fire," one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

"Once again wishing I was famous to hangout with you," another person shared.

"When u so fine, even quarantine keep u on baddie vibezzz," remarked a third fan.

" I am just lost for words you are an incredible young lady my boo," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a tan-colored bra top with a white tracksuit. Panterra accessorized herself with a number of bangles and necklaces, one of which featured a pendant that said "Alexis." She wore half her wavy brunette hair up and left the rest down.