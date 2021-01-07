Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Abby Dowse Stuns In A Seriously Small Black Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Abby Dowse smoldered in a ridiculously small swimsuit on Instagram. The smoking-hot shot was added to her page on January 7 and marked her second Instagram upload in 24 hours in which she was clad in a bikini.

Abby was captured in the center of the frame. Fittingly, she stood on a sandy beach where the background was picture-perfect. A bright blue sky indicated that it was a beautiful day to soak up some rays. Abby placed one arm near her side and tucked the opposite elbow toward her head as she met the camera with an alluring stare.

Abby showed off her amazing figure in a black swimsuit. She indicated in a tag that the suit was from Oh Polly Swim. On her upper half, she wore a black top with tiny triangular cups that hardly contained her ample bust and revealed her ample cleavage and some sideboob. To up the ante even further, it had a scooping neckline that showed some serious skin. The middle of the garment featured a tiny silver heart that drew even more attention to her chest. It had a set of thin straps that were snug on her shoulders, and her bronze arms were also on display.

Abby teamed the look with a pair of tiny bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. They had thin sides that were worn high on her hips, and the high-rise design showed off her shapely legs. The side was decorated with two hearts that matched the one at the center of her chest. The look also flaunted Abby's taut tummy and svelte frame.

Abby wore her hair with a center part and sexy, loose waves that spilled over her shoulder. She also rocked a dainty silver necklace on her collar with a small bracelet to match.

In the caption, Abby shared that the sun and the beach are "good for the soul."

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love, and it's garnered more than 12,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some users commented on Abby's bombshell body while a few more complimented her swimsuit.

"Wooow! Nice! Gorgeous! Hot! Very Beautiful," one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts at the end of their reply.

"Oh, Abby, OhPolly never looked so good," a second social media user chimed in.

"Nobody looks better in a bikini," another fan wrote.

"The soul is an infinite desert. You are the nucleus of every fission in life and nature," one more gushed, with a few flames.

