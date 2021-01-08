Jeannie Mai Flaunts Underboob & Glows In A Strappy Bikini While Teasing 'Exciting' News

Jeannie Mai recently posted a scorching-hot bikini photo on her Instagram page, and it was accompanied by an update on how she's been feeling as of late.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday, and she marked the occasion by heading to a sunny location for a little rest and relaxation. In the pic that she shared, Jeannie showed off one of the chic looks that she rocked during her getaway. It consisted in part of a dark pink two-piece. Her string bikini top featured sliding cups and a unique halter neck design. Strings were looped through the tops of the cups to create a strappy look. The garment appeared a tad too small for her ample cleavage, and it rode up a bit to reveal a glimpse of underboob.

Jeannie's matching bottoms scooped down to create a deep V over her washboard abs. Each side consisted of two wide bands of fabric that were stretched up high on her curvy hips. Slivers of her bronze skin showed between the straps. The piece's design flattered the fashionista's fantastic figure by elongating her toned legs.

Jeannie's beachy outfit included a breezy white shirt with an inky pattern of purple splotches and hints of pink that helped tie her look together. The swimsuit cover-up had long cuffed sleeves and a button front, but she wore it open so that it showed off her killer figure and the large ladybug tattoo that circles her bellybutton. She accessorized with mirrored aviators that appeared to reflect the flash of a camera, and she finished her look by wearing her dark hair styled in tousled waves with a glam side part.

Jeannie's flawless skin was glowing, and it looked like she'd slathered it with oil. The sun made it glisten as she leaned back against the wooden rail of a deck with a gorgeous view. The sea behind her was crystal clear, and she wasn't too far away from the shore of a beach lined with dense palm trees.

In her caption, the How Do I Look? host reflected back on her wild year, which included a health scare that forced her to withdraw from Dancing with the Stars. However, she revealed that everything she's been through has made her feel "grateful." She also wrote that she's feeling creative as a new year begins, and teased that she'll soon be making "some exciting announcements." She mentioned her love of fashion, possibly hinting that her news will having something to do with that particular passion.