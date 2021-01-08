Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Abby Rao Is A Vixen In White Lingerie And A Slinky Robe As She Thanks Fans For Their 'Love And Support'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Abby Rao took some time to thank her fans for their "love and support" after launching her new website earlier this week. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 7, the model and social media vixen expressed her gratitude in a new post that included a sizzling set of photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The images were snapped in Los Angeles, California, per the geotag, where the blond bombshell was seen posing in front of what appeared to be a large cabinet with dark wood and ornate wood and ornate hardware. She gazed directly at the camera in the first snap, pursing her plump lips together as she focused her piercing brown eyes on the lens. She crossed one leg over the other and angled her body slightly to the side, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette as she ran her fingers through her platinum locks in a sultry manner.

She wore a set of sexy white lingerie for the steamy photo op that left very little to the imagination. The coordinate intimates included an underwire-style bra with semi-sheer pushup cups and a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage.

Abby teamed the racy undergarment with a pair of matching panties with a black trim that were just as risque, if not more. The lacy number boasted a high-cut design that exposed her bombshell curves in their entirety while also teasing a glimpse at her perky booty and shapely thighs. She wrapped a sexy garter belt around her midsection to up the ante of her look, drawing attention to her flat tummy and slender frame. It had thin straps that hung down her torso, which she tugged at in a teasing manner as she posed for the second image of the upload.

The model added a blue satin robe as an extra layer to her look, but opted to leave the slinky garment completely open to give her audience a full look at her phenomenal physique. She also accessorized with a chain necklace and hoop earrings to give the racy ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the double-pic update and did not hesitate to let their admiration be known. The comments section has been flooded with compliments for the social media star within two hours of the post going live.

"You look amazing," one person wrote.

"Gets better and better with each post," remarked another fan.

"Beautiful, stunning, and gorgeous," a third follower gushed.

"Very sexy," added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 102,000 likes since hitting Abby's feed.

