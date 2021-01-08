Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Titillating Lingerie Selfie
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Swedish model Anna Nystrom took to Instagram on Thursday to share an alluring selfie with her 8.4 million followers. The blonde bombshell gave her fans a rather artistic glimpse at her killer figure and people were quick to respond to it.

Anna stood in a room decorated in pale hues. A white wall along with a window covered in gauzy drapes were behind a round mirror affixed to a white marble pedestal.

The mirror had a gold post and frame around it and a touch of the drape fabric crossed over it on one side. The mirror appeared to be relatively small, but Anna positioned herself in the perfect spot to capture many of her luscious curves.

She stood angled slightly to the side as she raised her phone in one hand to snap the selfie. She looked down at her phone as she took the photo and her blond tresses gently framed her face and cascaded down her back.

The Swedish native wore a button-down white shirt that covered her arms and shoulders. She kept it fully unbuttoned and placed her free hand on one hip. Under the open shirt, Anna wore a lacy set of lingerie.

The matching bra and panty set was in a deep red color. A hint of Anna's deep cleavage could be spotted in the snapshot, and her chiseled abs were visible as well. The lacy bra covered her busty assets and the matching panties rode high on her hips.

Anna seemingly felt as if no explanation was needed for this titillating photo. Her caption included just a gray heart and the geotag simply signaled that she snapped this in her hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

It did not take long for Anna's 8.4 million followers to show their appreciation for this tantalizing picture. In just 30 minutes, about 15,000 likes and 170 comments poured in from the model's ardent admirers.

"Absolutely beautiful princess," one fan declared.

"As I always say you're a goddess," another praised.

Quite a few of Anna's fans relied on emoji to signal their love for the look. In addition, at least one person pointed out that this was a racier type of shot than she usually shares.

"A lot more seductive than usual. too dang pretty..." a third user raved.

"Hot damn!" someone else noted.

Anna went with a deep red ensemble for a different post last week. In that case, she chose a curve-hugging dress that highlighted her pert booty and shapely thighs. Ultimately, that snap received more than 130,000 likes as it raised heart rates among her millions of admirers.

