Donald Trump Will 'Flee The Country' From Camp David, Writer Says

Donald Trump is set to head to Camp David this weekend in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots that were led by his supporters, Business Insider reported. According to political writer Kathleen Smith, Trump is going to "flee the country" from the retreat.

"That orange madman is going to flee the country. He's actually gonna do it. And he will do it from Camp David. Cowardice, thy name is Trump," she tweeted on Thursday.

According to a person familiar with the U.S. leader's travel plans, he is planning to visit the Frederick County, Maryland, retreat amid calls for his removal from office.

Per Business Insider, Trump has mostly preferred his Mar-a-Lago resort to Camp David for the duration of his time in the White House.

"The compound has been used for summits with world leaders, including the negotiations that led to the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel in 1978," the publication noted. "Trump was criticized in 2019 after suggesting he would host the Taliban at the retreat for peace talks."

The purported trip comes amid a backlash for Trump's role in the storming of Capitol Hill. According to The Daily Beast, House Democrats are pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the head of state from office.

"For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power," a letter to the former Indiana governor read.

Others, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have called for the U.S. leader to be impeached and removed from office. Notably, she claimed on Wednesday to be drafting articles of impeachment against the head of state.

Getty Images | Pete Marovich

Regardless of whether Trump will use the resort to pave the way for his exit from the United States amid the current chaos or not, speculation continues to swirl around the possibility that he will seek refuge in another country. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was alleged to be planning a trip to Scotland to avoid President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Elsewhere, columnist Shannon Gormley predicted that he would likely flee to the United Arab Emirates for its tax haven status, lack of an extradition treaty with America, and its many golf courses.

According to Vanity Fair, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is warning staffers in the West Wing to avoid Trump to protect themselves from possible legal liability linked to the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday.