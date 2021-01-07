Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 7, 2021
Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Shows Off Magnificent Cleavage In Yellow Bikini While Lounging In A Hammock
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Amanda Franca cranked up the heat on her Instagram page recently. She enjoyed some time outdoors and rocked a two-piece swimsuit that clung to her figure like a second skin.

The Brazilian model posted a caption that seemed to describe her cheerful swimwear. According to Google Translate, she wrote that colorful days were her favorite. She added a rainbow emoji at the end of her statement.

Amanda wore a bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The sunny yellow color complemented her bronzed skin, adding to the warm glow of her complexion. The top had straps that crossed in the front, drawing attention to her décolletage. Her magnificent cleavage was on display thanks to the cutout detail in the front. She also showed off some underboob, much to the delight of her 740,000 followers.

On her lower half, the influencer wore matching bottoms. The high-cut bottoms hugged her hips but did little to cover a previous tan line left from an earlier swimsuit. She showed off her curvy hips and muscular thighs in the skimpy garment.

Both the top and bottom left her midsection bare. Her perfect hourglass physique was highlighted by her chiseled abs and petite waist.

Amanda parted her hair on the side. She let her blond locks cascade down her back and one shoulder in loose waves.

Amanda lay on a hammock that seemed to be placed on a patio. The natural-looking fibers were pleated and carried her full body weight.

The social media star lounged by stretching herself out on the hammock. She put one hand over her head, forming a half-frame for her face and placing the other one across her stomach. Amanda showcased her legs by putting her right foot against her knee. She smiled broadly in the snap -- as if something else had caught her attention.

Amanda's fans loved the update and showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform. The photo has already garnered more than 18,000 likes and a slew of compliments. Most of the remarks were in Spanish or Portuguese, but many fans simply left heart or flame emoji in the comments section.

"Wow, you are so beautiful," an admirer wrote.

"Nice smile," another raved before adding a smiling emoji.

One follower loved her ensemble.

"Looking good, Amanda. Love the bikini and you are so hot," they gushed.

A fourth Instagram user thought that she was "so gorgeous."

The influencer recently wowed in a black two-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She flaunted her voluptuous assets while sitting poolside on a sunny day. That post accumulated close to 17,000 likes.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.