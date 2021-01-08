Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In White Lace Lingerie: 'Top Of The Morning'

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima put on a peachy display for her 4.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 7, featured the celebrity in a white lace underwear set that highlighted her ever flawless curve. In the caption, she wished everyone a good morning.

Bruna posed in a luxurious bathroom white the photos were captured. She wore a white lace and sheer netting bra that featured delicate shoestring straps. The matching high-waisted briefs showed off plenty of the model's pert derriere thanks to the cut of the bottom.

Her golden locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves. In both pictures, her hair cascaded down over her back.

Supplying two stunning shots, the first one saw Bruna standing with her body side-on to the camera. Resting one hand on the edge of a window, she looked over one shoulder toward her intended audience, a slight smile gracing her plump lips.

The second image was a full-on shot of her backside, as well as revealing more of the sheer lingerie. Crossing one leg in front of the other, Bruna raised her hands and pushed her hair back out of her face as she stood in front of a mirror. With her back arched, her derriere certainly became the focal point in this pic.

Bruna's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already gathered a very impressive 63,900 likes and more than 500 comments from her adoring fanbase.

"Wow so beautiful," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"So sexy," a fan declared.

"Magnificent view," another user remarked.

"Very nice and beautiful woman," a fourth person wrote.

There were also a variety of comments in languages other than English. Among them, the Spanish word "hermosa" kept cropping up. According to a Google translation, this means "beautiful" in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of Bruna's followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing their appreciation for the set. The most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. In addition, the peach one was also in hot demand and this came as no surprise considering the content in the update.

Bruna often puts her buns on display when sharing posts on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she wore a pair of skintight high-waisted denim jeans in order to flaunt her famous buns. Needless to say, her admirers couldn't wait to voice their opinion on the stunning shots.