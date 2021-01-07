Melissa Riso Owns The Beach In A Ridiculously Skimpy Purple Bikini

Model/actress Melissa Riso earned high marks from her 1.2 million Instagram followers for her latest sexy snapshot. In the Thursday photo update, the 34-year-old showed off her gym-honed physique while posing in a picturesque seaside locale.

Riso flaunted her beach-ready body in the picture by sporting a skimpy purple bikini set while leaning into a palm tree and peering at the camera with a suggestive expression on her face. The minuscule ensemble did little to obscure her cheeky posterior in the shot.

The Salinas, California, product captioned the sultry share by writing about beauty in life and opining that people need to look for the good in people, nature, animals and love in spite of the bad things that exist in the world. She further emphasized the sentiment with hashtags like "be strong," "no hate" and "positive energy."

Riso's fans were quick to embrace her good vibes in the post's comments section, inundating the MMA ring girl with a bevy of positive replies.

"Wonderful creature [heart emoji]," one commenter wrote, further appraising Riso as having a "perfect physique."

"Look at those sexy stems!" an admirer raved, noticing her long, lithe legs.

"Yassss!!! Mermaid time! [mermaid emoji]," a third supporter added, including the hashtag "mermaid life forever."

"You are looking perfect," a fourth follower appraised.

Although Riso's taut, sculpted frame was the clear focal point of the photo, the former Badass! host was flanked by a brilliant oceanic expanse, blue skies and a distant shoreline teeming with vegetation in the wide shot. Still, she made it difficult to look beyond her bikini-clad body with her provocative pose.

Riso was snapped with her left leg elevated and bent at the knee while her foot rested against her right thigh as she leaned toward the palm. She braced her weight against the tree with one hand elevated above the other. All the while, she focused her piercing, dark eyes directly at the camera's lens from behind her shoulder.

Her dark brown hair was thoroughly windswept -- its loose, wavy strands draped wildly over her back and right shoulder, as well as her neckline and bosom. In the meantime, her pleasingly contoured, thong-laden booty protruded as she posed. Her slightly sun-kissed skin popped against the blue-green hues of the background and her purple swimwear.

As of this writing, less than an hour after it had appeared on her timeline, Riso's post was well on its way to racking up several thousand likes.

One day earlier, the model updated her Instagram profile with a photo of herself in a lacy top that accentuated her prominent bustline.