Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jordan Has Questions For Jason After Her Visit With Cyrus

General Hospital spoilers for Friday indicate that the week will finish out with some juicy developments in Port Charles. The schedule got shaken up a bit due to news coverage preempting the soap on ABC, but viewers still have plenty to look forward to with what is slated to air on January 8.

Jordan perused a file on Sonny and took a call that made her quite angry. She thanked the person on the other side of the call for the update, but then furiously threw papers from the file across the room. Who was on the other end of that call and what was the update they shared?

Fans weren't given much to go on in that regard. However, General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps detail that she'll have a chat with Jason on Friday. She'll beckon him for a chat in her office at the PCPD, and it seems this will be about Cyrus' mother Florence.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows Jordan sitting behind her desk as Jason and Diane stand in front of her. Jason will clearly be wise enough to bring Diane in with him, as he will likely anticipate that this chat is about Florence.

The PCPD commissioner will tell him that Florence is missing and ask if he has any thoughts.

Walt Disney Television | Todd Wawrychuk

Jordan actually taunted Cyrus when he asked for her help in bringing Florence back. In addition, she pointed out that she doesn't have any jurisdiction in Vermont where the incident happened.

Despite that, it seems she'll question Jason just to see what he'll reveal. She probably won't expect much, despite the uneasy alliance they've formed over the past year or so.

Ultimately, this conversation between Jason and Jordan will likely be more posturing and dancing around than anything else. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that there's more on the way.

What was that phone conversation about and when will Sonny's whereabouts be discovered? Jason certainly hasn't given up on bringing his best friend home, but he certainly does have his hands full at the moment.

In addition, Cyrus is now furious at Jason as well as Jordan. Carly thought she would neutralize Cyrus by taking Florence, but chances seem good that he will be all the more enraged and ready to destroy his adversaries because of it.

Cyrus told Jordan she would regret how she handled this latest confrontation. The mobster will surely soon target someone close to Jason or Sonny as he looks to exact revenge for what happened to his mother. All the while, Sonny remains missing and tensions are heightening as General Hospital fans wait to see what comes next.