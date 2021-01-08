Christina Milian Looks Gorgeous In A Cozy Bodysuit & Declares She's 'Here For It'

Actress and singer Christina Milian stunned her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update taken at home in which she rocked a cozy-looking bodysuit.

In the first shot, she perched on a chic wood chair with upholstered segments, a floor-to-ceiling window visible in the background, filling the space with natural light. The garment she wore was crafted from a fuzzy-looking fabric that appeared soft and comfortable, and it clung to Christina's figure. The scooped neckline showcased a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, showing off some extra skin.

The bodysuit hugged her ample assets and growing belly, and the bottom portion featured shorts that came just a few inches down her thighs. Christina opted to layer what appeared to be a cardigan over the piece, and the cardigan was crafted from the same textured fabric.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate necklace that draped across her chest. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless, slightly tousled style, and she kept her gaze focused on the camera. A sultry expression crossed her features and she parted her lips slightly as she posed for the shot.

Christina removed the cardigan entirely for the second picture, reclining in the same chair as she showcased her curvaceous figure. A few more details of the space on the other side of the large windows were visible in the second image, showing a balcony overlooking the ocean with a few chairs positioned on it.

Christina paired the duo of snaps with a caption revealing some of the ways she started the new year, and enthusiastically mentioned that she was "here for it."

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 120,600 likes within two hours of going live. It also racked up 550 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Beautiful pregnant mama," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji, commenting on Christina's growing baby bump.

"Absolutely adore!!!!" another follower chimed in.

"I'll share those good vibes too," a third fan remarked, loving Christina's caption.

"What an endless beauty," yet another follower commented.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a gorgeous shot in which she rocked a sweatshirt, shorts, sneakers, and a full face of glamorous make-up. She commented on her beauty look in the caption, and in the image she perched on what looked like a dock overlooking a serene body of water.