January 8, 2021
Celeste Bright Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sheer Lace Lingerie While Posing On A Beach
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Thursday, January 7, American model Celeste Bright made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing picture for her 732,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing on a beach surrounded by numerous palm trees. She stood with one of her knees bent in the sand and leaned against a tree. She raked her fingers through her hair and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

Celeste flaunted her fantastic figure in black lingerie from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing. She noted in the geotag that the post was in "[p]aid partnership with" the company.

The lingerie set featured a sheer lace corset and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. Celeste finished off the sultry look with layered necklaces.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink, which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation appeared to be referring to herself as a "[p]retty little thing." She advertised for the company of the same name, by tagging its Instagram account.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Celeste's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"You are lovely," wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"You really are so beautiful," added a different devotee, along with numerous kissing face emoji.

"Goddess," remarked another admirer.

"The prettiest bb [sic]," chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Celeste has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of herself in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a skimpy floral-print bikini while posing poolside in Tulum, Mexico, as per the geotag. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.

