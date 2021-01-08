Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
'The Challenge' Star Ashley Mitchell Crouches Down And Flashes Serious Skin In Tiny Black Bikini
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Two-time The Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell is showing off some serious skin in her latest Instagram snapshot. The reality television veteran wowed her 182,000 followers with the sexy new pic where she crouched down on her knees and flashed her enviable physique.

Ashley wore a black bikini top which had crisscross strings just below her neck. As with most of her recent swimsuit selections, the top was cleavage baring and had a gap between the fabric at the center of her chest. The ruched bottoms were a coral color, with thin black straps that ran high up on her waist. The Real World star flaunted her toned tummy, which was perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun while on vacation.

The 33-year-old wore her brunette locks halfway up in tight pigtails, the remainder of her tresses flowing past her shoulders in loose beachy waves. She sported a scrunchie on her right wrist and a pooka shell anklet. Ashley knelt down on a large outdoor bed, with a stone wall just behind her. She was also surrounded by tropical fauna and a large balcony with glass paneling.

In the caption, Ashley addressed a mysterious "babe" and added "I can explain..." as a reference to her bashful pout in the pic.

In just a few hours, the seductive new snapshot brought in over 2,500 likes and dozens of comments. Fans complimented her hot body and called her "perfection" and a "queen" while also showering her with emoji.

"What an amazing pic, that face..." one fan wrote with several heart-eyed emoji.

"EXPLAIN UR PERFECTION," added a second.

"I can't take the cuteness," a third user commented.

"You're seriously so perfect ughhh," praised a fourth follower.

Ashley also received love in the comments section from former Challenge stars Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore. Current cast member Amber Marie Martinez also complimented her pal.

The new bikini snap follows a long line of revealing photos Ashley has shared over the past few months. After she was eliminated on Double Agents this season, she took some time to travel and spent a few weeks in Mexico. While soaking in the sun, she shared lots of bikini photos to her timeline, which her fans absolutely fawned over.

Earlier this week, she shared a different hot photo, where she flaunted her cleavage in a tiny purple bathing suit top. The V-front underwire accentuated her curves as she lounged under a straw cabana.

