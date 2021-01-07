Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Dolly Castro Rocks A Furry Bra & Matching Shorts In Sultry New Upload
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Dolly Castro sizzled in the most recent update that was shared with her 6.3 million Instagram fans. The upload included two new photos that captured her bombshell body from all angles.

In the first photo, Dolly posed with her chest facing the camera. She stood in front of a bed with a gray headboard that was decorated with plush white pillows and a matching duvet. She had one foot planted firmly on the ground, while she bent the opposite at the knee like a flamingo. The geotag indicated she was in Los Angeles, California.

She showed off her amazing figure in a sexy white set from Dreamy Nights. On her upper half, she rocked a tiny bra that was constructed from a fuzzy fabric. It had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, teasing a glimpse of her toned arms. She wore a matching robe that was open and draped down to her upper thigh.

Dolly teamed the look with a pair of matching shorts that had a thin waistband with drawstrings, which she wore high on her hips. The garment covered a portion of her navel while still leaving her toned abs in full view. Its hemline sat high on her legs and her shapely thighs could be seen as well.

The second photo saw Dolly posing with her backside facing the camera. She was clad in the same sexy set, but the pose offered a different view of her body. The shorts barely covered her backside and her pert derrière was on full display. She wore her long dark locks in a center part and styled her tresses in loose waves that spilled all the way to the top of her booty. She also wore a pair of dainty gold earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning in Spanish. It has not taken long for users to weigh in on the latest addition, which has quickly earned more than 58,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

"You got some tan babe. You are the best ever," one follower gushed, adding a few smiley and star emoji to their words.

"Ooo this set looks sooo comfrey [sic]," added a second user.

"That's a gorgeous smile you are stunningly beautiful," a third admirer wrote.

"Good morning beautiful.have a blessed day, you deserve the world and more," chimed in a fourth person with a single red heart.

