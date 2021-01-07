Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Underboob In A Tiny Purple Bikini For Laguna Beach Shoot: 'Wanderer'

Sofia Bevarly left little to the imagination in her most recent upload. The model added the bikini-clad photo to her Instagram feed on January 7, and it's quickly grabbing the attention of her audience.

The photo captured Sofia striking a sexy pose in the center of the frame. The geotag indicated she was in Laguna Beach, California. She stood in the sand and positioned herself under a structure. A few waves could be seen crashing against the shore behind her. Sofia put her hands on the top of her head and averted her gaze to the side as she faced her chest toward the camera.

She opted to wear a light purple bikini that did her nothing but favors. The suit perfectly complemented Sofia's bronze figure. It had a set of tiny straps that fit snugly over her toned shoulders. Its scooping neckline offered a generous look at her cleavage and the bottom of the top sat high on her chest, teasing even more underboob.

She matched the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. They were made from minimal fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines. Its sides were worn high on her hips and the tight fit accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass frame. The sides were connected by a gold ring, adding another sexy element to the look. The front sat a few inches below her navel, giving her audience a great view of her toned abs. The suit also showcased Sofia's shapely thighs.

She styled her long dark locks in a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she shared that she was a "wanderer," adding a single emoji to her comment.

Within a matter of minutes, the post had garnered a ton of attention. More than 13,000 users have double-tapped the post and 180-plus left comments. Most raved over Sofia's fit figure, while a few more used emoji to express their thoughts instead.

"Perfect beauty woman. I wonder what you are thinking of in this pic," one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to their words.

"Beautiful as ever... Stay safe, Sofia," added a second user.

"My God, what a wonderful woman, how you are so perfect," a third fan asked with a few flame emoji.

"Honestly if someone was like hey you can marry sofia bevarly but you've gotta fight this mountain lion inside of a wendy's bathroom with your hands tied behind your back i'd say where's the rope sign me up," quipped a fourth admirer.