Nata Lee Shows Off Her Peachy Buns In Tiny Booty Shorts For Workout With Unusual Weights During Dubai Trip

Nata Lee earned a lot of likes from her 5.9 million Instagram followers after showing off her lower body during an upper body workout. In a pair of provocative pics, the popular Russian model and DJ was captured rocking a revealing athletic set while working up a sweat.

Nata, 21, added a geotag to her post identifying the setting of her photos as a location that's become a popular vacation destination for influencers like herself: Dubai. Instead of simply relaxing during her entire stay, the fitness enthusiast made use of an outdoor gym with unusual weights. The large pair of dumbbells she was pictured holding were crafted out of large pieces of wood rather than metal. Carvings on the sides indicated that the dumbbells weighed five kilograms, or about 11 pounds.

The background of Nata's images was out-of-focus, but she appeared to be surrounded by pieces of wooden gym equipment. The gym was located on a sandy beach where a number of outdoor parasols had been set up to provide shade. However, those that were visible were closed.

Nata wore a bra top and matching booty shorts that could have passed for a sporty bikini. The pieces were crafted out of heather gray stretch fabric. Her sports bra's snug fit ensured that the curves of her ample chest were on display. The garment featured spaghetti straps and a white under-bust band with black Fashion Nova branding. The supportive detail matched her bottoms' high elastic waistband.

Nata's clingy shorts boasted a cheeky cut that allowed a considerable amount of her peachy posterior to hang out the back. The design also left much of the massive seahorse tattoo on her right thigh uncovered. She posed sideways so that the dark ink faced the camera.

The model's shoulder-length blond hair was styled in soft, loose waves and slightly tousled. In her first pic, she turned her head toward the camera to provide a glimpse of her naturally beautiful face.

Nata was initially shown holding the dumbbells down at her sides. In her second snapshot, she faced forward with her palms facing her body and the weights up in front of her chest. This made it evident that she was performing a bicep curl.

In a matter of two hours, Nata's fitness-themed photo op accumulated over 186,000 likes and hundreds of messages from her Instagram audience. Some referenced her appearance, while others were focused on her equipment.

"Those perfect buns," read one comment.

"Flinstones' weights," quipped another of the model's followers.

"Cute glutes," wrote a third fan.