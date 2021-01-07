Sarah Houchens Shows Off Enviable Buns In Cheeky Velvet Pajamas For Sultry Bedroom Snaps

Sarah Houchens is proving yet again that she looks incredible no matter what she is wearing. The model traded in her typical bikini and lingerie looks for slinky pajamas in her latest Instagram upload and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The blond bombshell was seen lounging in her room in the January 7 addition to her feed. She sat on the corner of her bed, which was covered in cozy white linens, and struck a variety of poses as she used her cell phone to capture her reflection in a circular mirror that was propped up on the vanity in front of her. A stream of sunlight flooded in through an open window somewhere outside of the frame, giving the photos a gorgeous golden glow.

Sarah's 1.3 million followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, for she hadn't even gotten dressed before posing for the sultry bedroom snaps that sent temperatures soaring. The babe proved to be a total smokeshow in her skimpy pajamas that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The fitness trainer likely sent more than a few pulses racing with the champagne-colored velvet set from Fashion Nova that showed some serious skin. The sleepwear look included a sexy crop top that fit snugly over her chest and highlighted her ample cleavage thanks to its deep sweetheart neckline. It had a dainty bow that fell in the middle of its scalloped hemline, drawing even more attention to her bronzed bust. The piece also featured thin spaghetti straps, one of which Sarah let slink down her shoulder in an alluring manner that gave the photo series a seductive vibe.

Sarah teamed the tiny top with a pair of matching shorts made of the same crushed velvet material. The bottoms clung to her lower half in all of the right ways, accentuating her curvy hips and enviable booty that was partially exposed due to the number's daringly short length. Fans were also treated to a peek at the social media star's lean legs, flat tummy, and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

Fans were hardly shy about showering the beauty's early morning upload with love. It has been flooded with dozens of comments, as many complimented Sarah's sizzling display.

"AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS HONEY," one person wrote.

"So perfect!!" praised another fan.

"Goooodmorning angel," a third follower remarked.

"Wow what a stunner," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 16,000 likes within three hours of going live.