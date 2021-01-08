Mary Fitzgerald Stuns In Leather Miniskirt With Snakeskin-Print Boots Outside The Oppenheim Group Office

Mary Fitzgerald, who is most known for starring in Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The reality star is no stranger to keeping her followers up to date with what's going on in her life and also uses the social media platform to show off her outfits.

Fitzgerald stunned in a basic white tank top that displayed her decolletage. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted brown pleated leather miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Fitzgerald teamed the look with snakeskin-print boots that gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with a black watch and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. Fitzgerald styled her short wavy blond hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outside the Oppenheim Group office, where a lot of scenes from Selling Sunset is filmed. Fitzgerald parted her legs open and rested her arms beside her while gazing directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, she posed fairly side-on, which helped showcase a hint of the tattoo inked on her left arm. Fitzgerald put on a white face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and smiled at the photographer.

For her caption, she expressed it "feels so good to be home" and credited fashion brand PrettyLittleThing for her attire.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.2 million followers.

"Pleated leather skirt says "I mean business & I cute"," one user wrote.

"Please say there will be another series!!" another person shared.

"You look so cute!! Love the skirt and boots!" remarked a third fan.

"It's amazing how you don't look a day over 25," a fourth admirer stated.

Many of the comments included questions about whether a fourth season of Selling Sunset was on its way. Blond bombshell Christine Quinn revealed in an interview on This Morning in October, which can be watched on YouTube, that the show had been picked up for another season. However, at that point, they hadn't started filming yet.

In November, Fitzgerald attended the People's Choice Awards and wowed on the red carpet in a black gown that had silver sequins all over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the dress fell to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit.