Antje Utgaard Rocks A Stunning, Semi-Sheer Bodysuit In New IG Post

Model and social media maven Antje Utgaard has begun 2021 in much the same way that she ended her 2020 -- by enticing her nearly 2 million Instagram followers with eye-popping pictures. The top-heavy 26-year-old updated her timeline once again on Thursday with a stunning side-view snap that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Utgaard posed provocatively in a scanty black bodysuit that was largely composed of semi-sheer material. As a result, she ignited the frame with a sizable showing of skin while putting a spotlight on her curvy figure and cheeky assets.

Utgaard credited the luxury lingerie boutique Honey Birdette for creating her alluring nighttime ensemble. She also shouted-out photographer Jerome G. Hamilton for capturing her likeness.

In addition, the Star Prairie, Wisconsin product likened herself to a Bond girl and implored her fans to come up with a good 007-inspired name for her. While a number of them offered some spot-on suggestions, others were content to gush over her statuesque beauty in the sultry snap.

"...Melonie Bottum..." commented one person as a possible name.

"Ummm wow [heart eye emoji]," a second enamored fan wrote. "You should definitely be the next Bond girl."

"Whatta Bombshell for sure!" suggested a third follower.

"Beyond hot and beyond gorgeous! My brain has turned to tapioca from this pic," a fourth devotee quipped. "It should include Antje because that's an exotic-sounding enough name to fit on a Bond girl." Utgaard was snapped from a side-to-back-view angle as she stood before a pair of mirrored double doors. She clutched the handles in front of her and turned her head to her left, tilting it backward slightly to stare directly at the camera over her shoulder.

The This Is LA host's dirty blond hair extended out from a right-side part, tickling her back and shoulders with its delicately curled ends. She parted her full lips slightly, projecting sheer sex appeal.

Utgaard's bodysuit was dark black along her bust and neckline and a decorative detail on her mid and upper back was hewn from a heavier fabric. However, the remainder of the garment did little to obscure her porcelain skin. Its thong bottom left her pert derrière practically bare at the lower edge of the photo's frame.

In less than an hour, her steamy snap was nearing its 5,000th like. The comments section was similarly a bustle of activity.

This is hardly the first time Utgaard has put her figure on display for her social media fans. Late last month, she stripped down to her underwear in an update for "Mezcal Monday."