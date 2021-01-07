Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Partially Unzipped Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

On Thursday, January 7, Polish model Veronica Bielik made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in front of a gray velvet couch. The geotag suggested that the location of the photo shoot was Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She touched her thigh and focused her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her radiant smile.

Veronica flaunted her fantastic figure in revealing activewear from the clothing brand Bo and Tee. The set featured a partially unzipped ribbed gray sports bra and a pair of matching high-waisted drawstring shorts. The outfit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs.

For the photo, the bombshell wore her long honey-colored hair down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her otherwise casual look some glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering off-white color, which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica's followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

"You are such a cute little lady," wrote one fan, adding a string of red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

"Always beautiful I love you Veronica," added a different devotee, along with both a red heart and a kissing face emoji.

"You look wonderful princess," remarked another admirer.

"When you smile I smile cause you're the best source of happiness in this world @veronicabielik," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Veronica engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles, which leave little to the imagination.

For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she sported a black bra and low-rise pants. That post has been liked over 180,000 times since it was shared.