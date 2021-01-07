Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Alexa Collins Slays In A Little Black Dress With A Sexy Zipper Detail
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap in which she rocked a sporty little black dress. The photo was taken outdoors, and Alexa stood on an expanse of paved white ground with some rustic-looking wooden doors visible in the background. Several palm trees could be spotted on the other side of a dividing wall, adding a burst of greenery to the frame.

Alexa's ensemble was from the brand Hot Miami Styles, and she tagged the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in looking up the dress. The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette that showcased Alexa's curves to perfection.

The piece had long sleeves that extended just beyond her delicate wrists, and was crafted entirely of an opaque black fabric. The garment had a zipper embellishment on the neckline, and Alexa had it partially unzipped, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The dress hugged her curves, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching out over her shapely hips. The figure-hugging silhouette extended all the way to the hem, which hit just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs exposed.

Alexa kept the accessories simple, adding a few delicate silver rings.

Her long blond locks were styled in a middle part, with the silky tresses tumbling down her chest in tousled waves. She posed with one hand by her side and raised the other, playing with a strand of her hair as the photo was taken.

She gazed directly at the camera, her lips slightly parted and flashing a sultry expression. Though the sun illuminated the palm trees in the background, Alexa stood in the shade. She paired the steamy shot with a simple caption, and her followers couldn't get enough.

The post received over 1,300 likes within just 21 minutes. It also racked up 59 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Very beautiful as always," one fan wrote.

"You look gorgeous. Your hair is beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"Stunning!!" a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

"You're a goddess a dream come true," yet another commented, loving the sultry shot.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa kicked off 2021 with a snap in which she wore a pale pink bikini while soaking up some sunshine at the beach. The skimpy swimwear flaunted her flawless figure to perfection, and the post received over 13,700 likes within two hours of going live.

