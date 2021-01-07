Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
'The Talk' Host Amanda Kloots Dances Up A Storm With Longtime Pal Purdie Baumann
instagram
Lucille Barilla

The Talk host Amanda Kloots danced up a storm with her longtime pal Purdie Baumann in a new Instagram video. The newest panelist to take a seat alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Elaine Welteroth shared her joy over her friend visiting the California home where Amanda moved in 2020 with her son, Elvis.

Elvis' father is the late Broadway star Nick Cordero who died from complications of COVID-19 in July 2020.

In a caption to a video seen here, Amanda shared that her bestie came to visit her, driving cross-country to do so.

Amanda wrote that Purdie came with her "man" and that she was here to help with the baby and whatever else her pal needed. She added that Purdie told her "we got you Kloots."⠀Amanda then revealed the backstory of how the two women met.

It was her first day as a Radio City Rockette when Amanda first met Purdie. She explained that she hadn't been a Rockette before and she was initially intimidated by the more seasoned performer. She called her friend a "loud and funny" person who put everyone in their place.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots and the cast 'Bullets Over Broadway' perform onstage during the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City.
Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Amanda wrote that Purdie had a crazy haircut, radiated confidence, and had the coolest style.

Seventeen years later, the two are still going strong as pals. Through their many years of togetherness, Amanda noted that she learned quickly that Purdie had a heart of gold and she was not going to let her go.

In the clip, the two women sported athletic wear as they danced together in the California sunshine. Both wore masks on their faces.

The matching blondes dressed as differently as night and day. One had on a pair of joggers with a blue print and added a white cropped t-shirt, orange socks, and sneakers, while the other dressed in black from head to toe, including a baseball cap.

They danced to the song "Shoota" by Playboy Carti.

Amanda's followers were thrilled to see her so happy.

"Enjoy your friend!! I remember seeing her dance & sing when Nick was in the hospital! I'm glad she's there with you," wrote one follower.

"I knew before even reading this that she probably went back to your Rockette Days...how amazing of a friend Amanda....Enjoy her," penned a second fan.

"Wow. You are really lucky to have all of the support you do just wow," commented a third Instagram user.

"It's wonderful how you have such good friends. Love the dancing!" added a fourth follower.

