Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

January 7, 2021
Holly Sonders Showcases Her Jaw-Dropping Curves In Black Lingerie & Teasingly Asks For A 'Booty Call'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

A Thursday morning Instagram post by former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders immediately caused a stir with her social media fans. The golfer and social media starlet posed while wearing a titillating set of black lingerie and gave her 532,000 followers plenty to appreciate.

Holly appeared to be posing in a rundown motel room for this campy and sultry shot. A green upholstered chair was next to her and she leaned her perky booty against the edge of a wooden table.

An old television could be seen in the corner behind her, and a plastic tarp covered a wall air conditioner. A bottle of booze could be seen on the table and a cheesy wall hanging and tilted lampshade could be spotted in the background as well.

Orange walls and brown carpet added to the old-school vibe of the room and provided the perfect contrast to Holly's sexy look. The brunette bombshell went with an alluring all-black ensemble that highlighted all of her jaw-dropping curves.

The hottie had her dark tresses parted in the center and the loose waves cascaded down her back. The golfer and social media influencer wore hoop earrings and black stiletto heels to go along with the thigh-high sheer stockings and revealing lingerie set.

The halter-style bra had cutouts under the model's voluptuous breasts that allowed Holly to show off plenty of underboob. Lacy high-waisted panties accentuated both her curvy derriere and shapely thighs and the garments perfectly showcased her chiseled abs.

As she held the curly cord of the telephone receiver, Holly threw a sultry look at the camera. In her caption, she teasingly asked if anybody wanted a booty call. By the looks of things, she quickly had a number of people anxious to step up and accept her offer.

During the first hour after Holly had initially shared the snapshot, several thousand admirers liked the photo. In addition, nearly 150 people commented and raved over the sultry look.

"Wow Holly. You look amazing," one fan raved.

The fire emoji popped up frequently throughout the comments section and people seemed to kick out of the kitschy setup.

"Simply stunning holly," noted another fan.

"Love the set, looks very 70s!" a third user wrote.

"Perfect in absolutely every way," someone else declared.

Earlier in the week, Holly dazzled her followers with another revealing shot. She wore a fishnet leotard and neon-green boots to tease everybody with the sizzling-hot snap. More than 10,550 fans hit the "like" button on that photo with about 300 comments pouring in from impressed fans.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.