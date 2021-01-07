Holly Sonders Showcases Her Jaw-Dropping Curves In Black Lingerie & Teasingly Asks For A 'Booty Call'

A Thursday morning Instagram post by former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders immediately caused a stir with her social media fans. The golfer and social media starlet posed while wearing a titillating set of black lingerie and gave her 532,000 followers plenty to appreciate.

Holly appeared to be posing in a rundown motel room for this campy and sultry shot. A green upholstered chair was next to her and she leaned her perky booty against the edge of a wooden table.

An old television could be seen in the corner behind her, and a plastic tarp covered a wall air conditioner. A bottle of booze could be seen on the table and a cheesy wall hanging and tilted lampshade could be spotted in the background as well.

Orange walls and brown carpet added to the old-school vibe of the room and provided the perfect contrast to Holly's sexy look. The brunette bombshell went with an alluring all-black ensemble that highlighted all of her jaw-dropping curves.

The hottie had her dark tresses parted in the center and the loose waves cascaded down her back. The golfer and social media influencer wore hoop earrings and black stiletto heels to go along with the thigh-high sheer stockings and revealing lingerie set.

The halter-style bra had cutouts under the model's voluptuous breasts that allowed Holly to show off plenty of underboob. Lacy high-waisted panties accentuated both her curvy derriere and shapely thighs and the garments perfectly showcased her chiseled abs.

As she held the curly cord of the telephone receiver, Holly threw a sultry look at the camera. In her caption, she teasingly asked if anybody wanted a booty call. By the looks of things, she quickly had a number of people anxious to step up and accept her offer.

During the first hour after Holly had initially shared the snapshot, several thousand admirers liked the photo. In addition, nearly 150 people commented and raved over the sultry look.

"Wow Holly. You look amazing," one fan raved.

The fire emoji popped up frequently throughout the comments section and people seemed to kick out of the kitschy setup.

"Simply stunning holly," noted another fan.

"Love the set, looks very 70s!" a third user wrote.

"Perfect in absolutely every way," someone else declared.

Earlier in the week, Holly dazzled her followers with another revealing shot. She wore a fishnet leotard and neon-green boots to tease everybody with the sizzling-hot snap. More than 10,550 fans hit the "like" button on that photo with about 300 comments pouring in from impressed fans.