'Good Morning America' Anchor Robin Roberts Shares Thankful Thursday Message

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts shared a Thankful Thursday message with her 713,000 Instagram followers, as the newswoman read from a religious passage to give her fans some food for thought. After wishing them a good morning, she went straight into the message, reading from her phone.

She told her followers that when they were created by God, He put in everything they needed to fulfill their destiny. Robin implored her fans to not feel shortchanged as though they were lacking, didn't get enough, or could not do what others can do. She said that they are fully and completely equipped for the race that has been designed for them and they need to be who they were created to be.

The passage concluded with the words that everyone has something to offer the world that nobody else has, so no one should be afraid to let their gifts shine.

Robin followed that with a prayer of thanks for her creation and for God giving her what she needed to fulfill His plan for her.

In the video, Robin wore a coordinating sweater and skirt set. The striped topper featured gray, white, black, and tan stripes. This was paired with a long, accordion-pleated skirt. Her short hair was curled in small waves around her face. She sported gold hoop earrings, a wristwatch, and two rings -- one on the ring finger of her left hand and one on the coordinating finger of her right.

The video was taken in her office at the Good Morning America studios. Behind her, a neon sign that featured her initials in a blazing blue color was visible atop her desk.

Also on display were myriad personal photographs as well as a glittering sign that had the word hope written in capital letters. Several personal items and stacks of favorite books were on shelves behind the GMA host, who anchors the weekday news show alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Robin's fans enjoyed her message of hope and shared what they were grateful for in the comments section of the post.

"Grateful for a Congress that did their job despite all that threatened them yesterday. I'm thankful to live in this imperfect country," wrote one follower.

"I'm thankful for you Robin and that God continues to bless me and those that I love," penned a second fan.

"For calm, a new day, a fresh(er) start. Stay Blessed," claimed a third Instagram user.

"Amazing words in the perfect moment!! Grateful for shelter, faith, and love," remarked a fourth follower.