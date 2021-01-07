Pixie Lott Brightens Up Instagram While Posing In Fitted Pajama Set That Matches Her Furniture

Pixie Lott took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The British singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and seemed to have blended in with her surroundings for her most recent post.

The "Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)" chart-topper stunned in a bright orange pajama top with long sleeves. The item of clothing featured a square neckline and displayed her decolletage. Pixie's garment featured feather cuffs and was paired with matching bottoms that also had feather hems. The pants fell to just above her ankles and appeared to be fairly fitted. She wore the look with white sheep-skin slippers and accessorized with a ring. Pixie — who is currently a coach on The Voice Kids in the U.K. — styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and placed a beaded headband on top.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress was captured sitting on a velvet sofa of the same color as her attire. Next to her was a bag of the exact same shade. Pixie raised her right leg and both her arms in the air while gazing directly at the camera lens with a happy mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, the BRIT Award-nominated star sported a similar pose but tilted her face to the left, showcasing her profile. Pixie closed her eyes and lightly rested her right foot on the seat.

In the third and final slide, she poked her tongue out for a carefree pic.

In the tags, Pixie credited Sleeper and luxury brand OutDazl for her outfit.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 21,500 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

"I'm obsessed with these shots of you," one user wrote.

"I need this outfit Pixie!! You look amazing xxx," another person shared.

"You are a very beautiful and attractive young lady," remarked a third fan.

"You're the most beautiful girl in the world," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pixie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled in a glittery bra top. Underneath, the entertainer wore a long-sleeved black garment with a turtle neck. She teamed the ensemble with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and sported her straight blond hair down.