Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In String Bikini With Legs Apart

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a new shot posted to social media this week as she modeled a tiny two-piece from her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. Uploaded to the brand's Instagram page on January 6, Alessandra sat with her legs apart in a dark blue string bikini.

The mom of two placed her left hand on her toned thigh as she put her jaw dropping curves on full show. The 39-year-old supermodel flashed her tan in a plunging triangle top that showed plenty of cleavage. It had strings over both shoulders and another around her torso, which she tied into a bow under her chest with beaded ends that dangled above her navel.

Alessandra paired it with matching navy low-rise bottoms that had thin straps over both hips. They highlighted her toned tummy and slim waist as she sat in front of a row of foliage on a sunny day. Her brunette locks flowed down over her shoulders as she parted her lips to show her pearly whites.

The Daddy's Home actress rocked a straw fedora with a patterned scarf around the headpiece, which she put her right hand on, and several accessories. Alessandra wore dark sunglasses with a thick frame and plenty of gold jewelry, including hoop earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and a gold watch on her left wrist. She rocked a fabric bracelet on her right with two tassels that dangled down her arm.

Gal Floripa tagged the Brazilian lingerie model's official account on the photo and in the caption reminded fans that it's always bikini season. The brand also confirmed she wore the Oneness set in the color indigo for the shoot.

Plenty of impressed messages were posted in the comments section.

"Wow you look amazing," one person wrote alongside five heart eye faces.

"Beautiful Model," another comment read.

Others flooded the comments with emoji, including fire symbols and more heart eye emoji. The upload was a hit, attracting close to 2,000 likes.

Alessandra often models looks from her line across social media and recently gathered her girlfriends together to show off several different pieces from the brand.

In one risqué upload posted to her own Instagram account last month, Alessandra cheekily pulled down her peach thong bikini bottoms as she partied with her swimwear-clad friends on a yacht in Brazil. She shared several photos from their boat trip with her 10.3 million followers, which showed them leaping into the water.