Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

January 7, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Crop Top & Booty Shorts
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fit bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update taken outdoors in a beautiful natural setting. Yaslen stood on an expanse of grass sprinkled with dry leaves, and there were several different types of trees visible in the background, including one with leaves tinged an orange hue. Natural light shone down on her fit figure and illuminated the whole scene.

Yaslen flaunted her figure in a strapless crop top that consisted of little more than a strip of horizontal fabric stretching across her ample assets. The garment placed a hint of cleavage on display, and showcased her sculpted shoulders and stomach as well. The white hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the top ended just an inch or so below her breasts.

She paired the garment with matching bottoms that likewise clung to her flawless figure. The booty shorts she wore were high-waisted, with the waistband settling right at her belly button, although in the first shot she hooked a thumb into the top of the shorts and tugged them down slightly. The legs came an inch or two down her thighs, leaving most of her sculpted stems exposed.

She finished off the monochromatic look with a pair of simple white sneakers and a few additional accessories, including a bracelet on one wrist and a delicate necklace that draped down her chest. Her blond locks were styled in a sleek look with the ends grazing her collar bones, and she gazed at the camera as she posed.

For the second photo in the update, Yaslen spun around, turning her backside towards the camera in order to flaunt her shapely rear. The shorts she wore hugged every inch of her pert posterior, and she flashed a look over her shoulder, lifting one leg slightly in a pose that highlighted her curves.

She paired the steamy shots with a caption describing a fitness challenge she was running, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post received over 32,600 likes as well as 278 comments within 18 hours of going live.

"Literally my all time fav post notification and the most gorgeous human being in it," one fan wrote.

"Beautiful," another added simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Looking gorgeous," a third fan remarked.

"I followed you here on IG not just because you're extremely gorgeous and post lit content but I also get this positive vibe from you that you're overall a very nice and kind hearted human being too," yet another follower commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared another smoking-hot shot in which she flaunted her flawless physique. She sipped a protein shake while rocking even tinier bottoms as she posed for the share.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.