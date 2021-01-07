Model Olivia Mathers Goes Full Smokeshow In A Teeny Patterned Bikini As She Basks In The Sun

Olivia Mathers' 607,000 Instagram followers were treated to a smoking-hot new look at the model upon logging onto their accounts on Thursday, January 7. The 24-year-old added a sizzling photo to her page this morning that saw her showing off her phenomenal physique in a teeny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Aussie hottie was captured at Elephant Rock, per the geotag -- a rocky formation by the beach in Currumbin, Queensland. She struck a sultry pose in front of the structure by spreading her legs apart and bending one slightly at the knee as she pushed her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves. Her dirty blond hair cascaded behind her back and blew messily in the gentle breeze as she tilted her head up to bask in the golden sun.

It should come as no surprise that the beauty was captured enjoying a day on the beach in the latest addition to her feed, as the model seems to have been spending as much of her summer as possible by the water. She opted for yet another skimpy swimsuit for the outing that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Olivia went full smokeshow as she worked the camera in the teeny bikini from 97 Swim. The two-piece included a halter-style top with a gorgeous baroque pattern in baby blue and gold that popped against her deep tan. It had tiny triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest, creating a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and her bronzed decolletage. The number also featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear set made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Olivia to flaunt her long, lean legs and bombshell curves. Its stringy waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. She tugged at one side of the straps as the moment was captured, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini snap proved to be a huge hit with Olivia's massive online audience, many of whom hit up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

"Ok wow wow wow," one person wrote, adding a single heart-eyed emoji at the end of her comment.

"Goddess vibes," quipped another fan.

"Beautiful girl and fantastic body," a third follower gushed.

"Seriously so stunning, your body is freaking insane," added a fourth admirer.

The skin-baring snap has also amassed more than 16,000 likes after just five hours of going live.