Abby Rao Lets It All Hang Out In Red-Hot, Strappy Teddy

Blond hottie Abby Rao lit up her Instagram page with a set of steamy photos that saw her baring plenty of skin in a strappy, red-hot teddy that did not leave much to the imagination.

Abby's lingerie consisted primarily of a number of straps that crossed over her body. The top of the getup had horizontal straps that covered the middle of her breasts, covering her nipples. Others went below her breasts, connecting to even more that crossed over her abdomen. The bottom portion of the getup had a low-cut front and a thong back.

The popular influencer completed her steamy look with a pair of red, thigh-high nylons with lace edging on the top.

For accessories, Abby sported a rhinestone choker necklace, a pair of hoop earrings and a few rings.

Abby wore her hair pulled back with wispy bangs swept to one side and loose tendrils framing her face.

In the first picture, Abby faced the camera. She titled her head while gazing at the lens. With her arms by her sides and one hip cocked, she flaunted her curves. The image was cropped above her knees, showing off most of her body. She wore the shoulder straps pulled down on her upper arms, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest.

Abby flashed her perky booty in the second frame, which caught her from a slight side angle. She looked over her shoulder at the lens while she tugged on the bottom of her teddy. The pose showed off her shapely thighs while also giving her online audience a peek at her side boob.

The model faced the camera in the last image. She placed one hand on the mantel while she posed with one leg forward. She looked away from the lens while showcasing her hourglass shape and flat abs. Dozens of Abby's fans took to the comments to rave over her sensational she looked.

"Wowza! Honestly you are my new dream girl you are a perfect 10!" quipped one follower.

"You are perfect," added a second Instagram user with a pink heart and heart-eye smily face emoji.

"You are so beautiful," a third admirer chimed in.

So gorgeous," wrote a fourth fan, adding two reed heart emoji.

Last month, Abby uploaded a titillating set of snaps that saw her going braless under a thin shirt, which she wore knotted under her breasts. She teamed the top with a pair of blue-and-white shorts. She struck a couple of sexy poses while while sitting in a car.