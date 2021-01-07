Addison Rae Bends Over The Hood Of A Tesla In A Slinky Short Slip Dress

Addison Rae rocked a dress that looked more like a nightie for a racy new photoshoot. The 20-year-old TikTok star took to Instagram to share the results with her fans, and a few of her photos featured a huge prop with plenty of horsepower.

In her first pic, the He's All That star crouched down outdoors on the ground. She was near the edge of a scenic overlook with a view of rolling hills. The sun was setting, and pink clouds in the background almost matched the color of the influencer's slinky satin slip dress.

The garment had narrow spaghetti straps, a wide scoop neck, and a fit that flowed over Addison's body while still providing some shape. The skirt had wide slits on the side, and its hemline hit high to showcase Addison's shapely thighs. She teamed the piece with a pair of coordinating knee-high boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels. Her footwear was a slightly darker bubblegum pink hue. The material was faux leather with mock croc embossing for a textured finish.

Addison's bling included a pair of silver drop earrings that appeared to feature a string of vertical letters. She wore a silver designer watch and chunky chain bracelet on her left wrist, and she had a few rings on her fingers. Her manicured fingernails were long and painted with a funky black-and-white cow-print pattern.

Addison's beauty look included a glossy lip and bright eye shadow that complemented her outfit. She wore her brunette hair styled in soft waves.

In her first pic, she duplicated herself. Addison rested her chin in her hands and had a dreamy expression on her face, while her clone had her hands flat in front of her chin and eyes directed upwards.

The next photo featured a Tesla car that was almost the same cotton candy color as Addison's outfit. She showed off her peachy posterior by placing her hands far apart on the vehicle's hood and slightly bending over.

The next shot saw her facing the other direction. She cocked her right hip and glanced back at the car's hood. In the final photo, she looked contemplative as she clasped her arms together behind her back and gazed up at the sky.

Addison's pics have racked up over 5.9 million likes so far. Her boyfriend, fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, left an approving message in the comments section.

"Woah okay," he wrote.

Other famous faces who responded to her post included Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Paris Hilton.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Addison kicked off the new year by slaying in a similarly short mini dress. However, it was black with sheer panels.