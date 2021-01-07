Trending Stories
January 7, 2021
Kindly Myers Looks Smoking Hot In A Glittery String Bikini In Nashville: 'She Was Simple Like Quantum Physics'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Kindly Myers looked smoking hot in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model shared the post to her page on January 7, and it's quickly captured the attention of her loyal fan base.

The image saw Kindly posing against a navy wall with white paint while a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee. The model had her figure turned in profile, leaning most of her weight on a piece of furniture in front of her. Kindly staggered her feet, popping her booty back to highlight her incredible curves. She gazed into the camera with an alluring stare, ensuring all eyes were fixed on her scanty bikini.

On her upper half, Kindly rocked a traditional triangular top with small cups that were decorated with glitter. The perimeter of the suit was lined in black, giving the outfit even more of a seductive vibe. It had thin straps that tied around her neck, and her muscular biceps were on full display.

Kindly wore a pair of matching bottoms on her lower half, and they were equally as hot. The front of the garment featured the same glittery fabric that helped draw attention to her toned abs. The piece had thin, string sides that were tied in bows in front of her hips. It was worn tight on her waist, highlighting her hourglass curves. The high-rise design of the swimsuit also showcased Kindly's shapely thighs.

She wore her long, blond locks swept over one side of her head, and loose curls spilled over one shoulder, tumbling past her chest. The model added several accessories to her look including a silver navel piercing. She added the rest of her visible jewelry to one hand, rocking a ring and bracelet.

In the caption of the update, she made a quote about physics and made sure to tag her photographer. Fans have not been shy about sharing their love over the update and it's already garnered more than 2,400 likes and 90-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some Instagrammers raved over Kindly's bombshell body while a few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

"What beautiful y gorgeous girl," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

"You looks So beautiful and Amazing. Wow," a second social media user exclaimed.

"Do you like quantum physics Gorgeous?" one more asked, referencing her caption.

"Good morning Kindly! You are simply beautiful honey! Mmuuaahh," a fourth raved alongside several hearts.

